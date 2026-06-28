MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Polio Campaign, Attends Mann Ki Baat, Performs Yoga In Betul — VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Pulse Polio campaign in Betul district on Sunday morning by administering doses of the life-saving vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that efforts towards polio eradication are being continuously strengthened in the state with the resolve of ‘Do boond har baar… (Two drops every time).’ He described the campaign as vital for ensuring a healthy, safe, and bright future for children.

दो बूंद हर बार, पोलियो पर जीत बरकरार...



राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के अंतर्गत आज बैतूल में बच्चों को पोलियो की जीवनरक्षक खुराक पिलाकर उनके स्वस्थ, सुरक्षित और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के संकल्प को सशक्त किया।



आइए, हम सभी सुनिश्चित करें कि 0 से 5 वर्ष का कोई भी बच्चा पोलियो की खुराक से… pic.twitter.com/MhqqO3NUbJ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 28, 2026

Notably, the National Pulse Polio Campaign is being conducted across the country from June 28 to June 30, under which children aged 0 to 5 years will be administered polio drops.

Over 8 lakh children to be vaccinated in Indore & Bhopal

This year, around 5.2 lakh children are to be vaccinated in Indore, while around 3.5 lakh children are targeted in Bhopal.

CM attends Mann Ki Baat session

Before this, the Chief Minister also listened to the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat in Betul along with other BJP leaders.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav listens to the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, in Betul pic.twitter.com/DpeES8K0Kj — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

Referring to the Prime Minister’s speech, CM Yadav said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that the Prime Minister, in his address, commended the women of Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district who are producing eco-bricks by recycling plastic waste. This praiseworthy initiative serves as an inspiring example of women becoming self-reliant while also contributing to environmental conservation.”

“The Prime Minister urged citizens to opt for clay idols of Lord Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesh festival, thereby strengthening our commitment to environmental conservation alongside our faith,” he added.

CM Yadav performs yoga in Kukru

#WATCH | Betul: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performs Yoga with locals in Kukru. pic.twitter.com/V0iGb1nxTF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2026

A video of CM Mohan Yadav performing various yoga asanas has also surfaced on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

#WATCH | Betul: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performs Yoga with locals in Kukru. pic.twitter.com/IZJjWCf5N0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2026

In the video, the CM can be seen performing Tadasana, Trikonasana, Vajrasana, and even difficult asanas like Sirsasana and Padma Mayurasana, along with warm-up and other breathing exercises.

The Chief Minister’s fitness and agility have left netizens awestruck and inspired.

Rudraksh sapling planted

#WATCH | Betul: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Kukru. pic.twitter.com/sbd0oEjt87 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2026

Additionally, a Rudraksha sapling was planted at Kukru Hill Station in Betul district under the ‘One Tree in the Name of Mother’ campaign. An inspection of the coffee plantation located there was also carried out.