MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹185 Crore Development Projects In Panna | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth ₹184.83 crore in Panna district and transferred over ₹210 crore to more than 35 lakh pension beneficiaries across the state.

Yadav said the state government remained committed to development and social welfare, adding that beneficiaries of various social security schemes, including old-age and disability pensions, received financial assistance directly in their bank accounts.

बुंदेलखंड में अब पानी की कमी और पलायन का दौर खत्म होने वाला है। हमारी सरकार 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये की 'केन-बेतवा नदी जोड़ो परियोजना' लेकर आई, जिससे खेती, उद्योग और हर घर तक पीने का पानी पहुँचेगा।



इस योजना के दायरे में आने वाली किसानों की जमीन या मकान का पूरा मुआवजा सरकार देगी। pic.twitter.com/gPBcSrXeCO — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

“Today, Panna has received several development projects. From Panna, we transferred benefits under various social welfare schemes to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

Over ₹210 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries, including differently-abled people and senior citizens receiving pensions.

Additionally, the inauguration and bhoomi pujan of various development projects worth ₹184.83 crore were performed,” the Chief Minister told ANI.

बुंदेलखंड में अब पानी की कमी और पलायन का दौर खत्म होने वाला है। हमारी सरकार 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये की 'केन-बेतवा नदी जोड़ो परियोजना' लेकर आई, जिससे खेती, उद्योग और हर घर तक पीने का पानी पहुँचेगा।



इस योजना के दायरे में आने वाली किसानों की जमीन या मकान का पूरा मुआवजा सरकार देगी। pic.twitter.com/gPBcSrXeCO — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

The Chief Minister highlighted that a Sandipani School was inaugurated on the occasion and a medical college was being developed in Panna.

“The Government Sandipani Higher Secondary School has been inaugurated and a medical college is also coming up in Panna. I extend my congratulations to the people of Panna and the Bundelkhand region,” he added.

आज पन्ना जिले में बृहस्पति कुंड पर ग्लास फ्लोर और व्यू प्वाइंट, गुन्नौर एवं पवई में सांदीपनि विद्यालय सहित ₹184.83 करोड़ की लागत के विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन किया। इस अवसर पर सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना अंतर्गत प्रदेश के 35 लाख से अधिक पेंशन हितग्राहियों के… pic.twitter.com/mq7yds4F0u — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 24, 2026

According to an official release, key projects inaugurated included the newly constructed Government Sandipani Higher Secondary Schools at Gunaur and Pawai, the Government College at Pawai, the Brijpur and Suhawa Barrage Schemes, and the beautification of Brihaspati Kund, including a glass-floor viewing deck, viewpoint and other tourism infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for four road projects, the Diamond Museum, the Joint SDM Office building in Panna, upgrades to the Science Block of Chhatrasal PG College, and various urban development and water management works under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Meanwhile, referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement on fast-track courts, Yadav said the state government had decided to establish four new fast-track courts in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on fast-track courts, our state has also announced four new fast-track courts. These courts will be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur to ensure speedy disposal of cases, particularly those concerning youth,” he said.