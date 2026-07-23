MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Stops Convoy To Buy Roasted Corn From Differently Abled Vendor In Dhar | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stopped his convoy on Thursday after a specially abled roadside corn seller invited him to buy roasted corn during his visit to Dhar district.

A video of the incident has surfaced and is circulating widely on social media. In the video, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav can be seen stopping his convoy, walking up to the differently abled corn seller, taking money out of his pocket and handing it to him after buying roasted corn. He is also seen patting the seller on the head and interacting with him briefly.

During this time, the entire convoy remained stopped, with traffic waiting on the road. As the Chief Minister left, several people were seen taking photographs and selfies with him.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on his way to Bhabra for the Kisan Balram Agriculture Festival, was welcomed by BJP workers at Rajgarh. During the journey, he stopped after a differently-abled corn seller, Himmat Chauhan, requested him to try his corn. The… pic.twitter.com/xpGEFPzxgt — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

The Chief Minister was travelling by road to Bhabra in Jhabua district to attend the Kisan Balram Krishi Mahotsav. While passing through the Rajgarh four-lane junction on the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway, BJP workers welcomed him.

As the convoy was moving ahead after the welcome, Himmat Chauhan, a specially abled roadside corn seller, called out to the Chief Minister and requested him to buy roasted corn from his stall.

Hearing his request, Dr Yadav immediately stopped his convoy, got out of his vehicle and walked to the stall. He bought a roasted corn from Himmat Chauhan, spoke with him for a few minutes and encouraged him by patting him on the back.

The Chief Minister paid ₹500 for the corn before continuing his journey to Bhabra, where he is scheduled to attend the Kisan Balram Krishi Mahotsav and other official programmes.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers were present during the Chief Minister's visit to Rajgarh.