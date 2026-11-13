MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 26th National Para Swimming Championship In Bhopal |

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated the 26th National Para Swimming Championship at Prakash Tarun Pushkar in Bhopal and welcomed all the participants on behalf of the state government.

During the event, the Chief Minister also interacted with the participating para athletes and encouraged them to bring laurels to the country through their sporting achievements.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said, “Over 400 para swimmers from 26 states were participating in the 26th national para swimming championship and I welcome all participants on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government. It is a matter of pride that 100 women are also participating in this championship and it makes the occasion even more special. I also extend a warm welcome and congratulations to our Padma Shri awardee Satyendra Singh Lohia. He has achieved a remarkable milestone. Continue to make Madhya Pradesh proud through your sporting achievements.”

Highlighting India’s improving performance at the Paralympic Games, the Chief Minister stressed that the country won four medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, which increased to 19 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and further rose to 29 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

भोपाल में आयोजित ‘26वीं राष्ट्रीय पैरा स्विमिंग चैंपियनशिप’ का आज शुभारंभ कर देशभर से आए खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं।विभिन्न राज्यों के 400 से अधिक पैरा तैराक इस प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, जिनमें 100 से अधिक महिला खिलाड़ी भी शामिल हैं। भोपाल तेजी से वाटर स्पोर्ट्स के हब के रूप में उभर रहा है। हमारा प्रयास है कि प्रदेश में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की खेल प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित हों और मध्यप्रदेश खेलों के क्षेत्र में भी नई पहचान बनाए।@VishvasSarang — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 13, 2026

He further said that India had achieved a remarkable milestone by winning 114 medals at the 2026 Para Asian Games, with para swimmers contributing 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze medals.

CM Yadav also highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and promote athletes, stating that 11 sports academies were currently operational in Madhya Pradesh.

“Our government is also continuously working in this direction. I would like to inform you that 11 sports academies are currently operational in the state. As many as 32 players from the state represented India at the 2026 Asian Games and collectively won 12 medals, including two silver medals. The Madhya Pradesh government is also working to strengthen sports infrastructure for athletes. We have set a target of establishing sports stadiums in every Assembly constituency, along with better management of sports facilities and the development of sports complexes at the district level,” the CM said.

He added that through the National Education Policy 2020, the state government has also focused on promoting sports, giving importance to athletes, coaches, teachers and professors, hoping the efforts will continue to grow in the coming years.