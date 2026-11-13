Auto Driver Beaten To Death Over Rs 2,000; Two Children Orphaned As Both Parents Dead In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death with an iron pipe following a dispute over repayment of just Rs 2,000 under Shahjahanabad police station limits. The victim, identified as Rajesh Yadav, died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday morning. Shahjahanabad police have added murder charges to the case and launched a search for the suspect.

According to reports, the incident took place around 2 am on Nov 9 in Sanjay Nagar area, when Shoaib alias Aleem, a resident of the same locality, barged into Rajesh's house and attacked him with an iron pipe. He repeatedly struck the victim on the head, hands and legs, leaving him critically injured.

Rajesh was alone at home at the time, as his two children had gone to their maternal grandmother's house for Diwali. His niece, who was present in the house, raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and rescued Rajesh.

Rajesh was rushed to hospital, where he battled for his life for three days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Police officials said Rajesh had borrowed Rs 2,000 from Aleem some time back. Aleem was pressuring him to return the money.

Rajesh's wife had died of burn injuries eight years ago. He is survived by two children, who have now lost both parents. Police said raids were underway to arrest the suspect who has a previous criminal record.