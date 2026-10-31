MP CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates ISRO Team On Successful Launch Of NVS-03 Satellite | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday congratulated scientists, engineers and the entire Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket.

The satellite was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday night, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous satellite-based navigation capabilities.

In a congratulatory message, Yadav said the successful mission would further strengthen India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system and reflect the country's progress towards technological self-reliance.

अंतरिक्ष में भारत की नई उड़ान... #ISRO ने GSLV-F18 रॉकेट से NVS-03 उपग्रह का सफल प्रक्षेपण कर स्वदेशी NavIC नेविगेशन प्रणाली को नई मजबूती प्रदान की है। यह भारत की तकनीकी आत्मनिर्भरता की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि है। यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में भारत अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान एवं अत्याधुनिक तकनीकों के क्षेत्र में निरंतर नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रहा है। इस गौरवपूर्ण सफलता के लिए इसरो के समस्त वैज्ञानिकों, इंजीनियरों और पूरी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई। @isro #GSLVF18 #NVS03 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 31, 2026

"ISRO has successfully launched the NVS-03 satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket, further strengthening India's indigenous NavIC navigation system. This is a significant achievement in the country's journey towards technological self-reliance," the Chief Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's achievements in space science and advanced technologies, saying the country continued to set new milestones in these fields.

According to ISRO, the GSLV-F18 rocket successfully injected the satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The mission marked the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's second-generation navigation satellite series, developed to ensure continuity and strengthen navigation services under NavIC.

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also introduces the L1 frequency band in addition to the existing L5 and S bands, expanding the capabilities of India's regional navigation system.

NavIC is designed to provide positioning, navigation and timing services across India's landmass and a region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the country's geopolitical boundary. Its applications include civilian, commercial and strategic uses.