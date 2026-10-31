MP’s Ujjain To Get Direct Elevated Bridge Link To Chimanganj Mandi, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Major Relief For Farmers And Commuters | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that, on the demand of farmers, one arm of the elevated bridge being built from Agar Naka to Hariphatak Overbridge will be built up to Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi (agricultural produce market).

This will end the traffic congestion on Agar Road and enable farmers’ tractors and vehicles to reach the market directly, he said.

CM Yadav said this at a programme held at the Krishi Upaj Mandi on the occasion of the transfer of the 24th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 24th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on Friday. On the occasion, a conference of farmers and traders was organised on Krishi Upaj Mandi premises in Ujjain.

As the 24th instalment, the PM transferred an amount of Rs 18,680 crore directly into the bank accounts of a total of 9.34 crore farmers across the country with a single click. The PM Kisan scheme is benefiting 80 lakh farmers in MP and two lakh farmers in Ujjain district.

The CM said that it was the commitment of the state to follow in the footsteps of the Prime Minister. He said that the Prime Minister had enhanced the country’s prestige in India and abroad.

“The Opposition is unable to digest this. These people are trying to defame elected institutions and are spreading anarchy in the country. The public itself will settle scores with such people,” he said.

He added that, along with providing electricity, water and roads to farmers, the state government had benefited farmers and women by implementing schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ladli Behna Yojana.

District minister incharge Gautam Tetwal, MLAs Anil Jain Kalukheda and Satish Malviya, former MLA Rajendra Bharti, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki, MP Housing Board chairman Om Jain and Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal were also present on the occasion.

BKS seeks sub-mandi at Narwar

During the programme, the office-bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) met the CM and apprised him of various problems faced by farmers and the requirements of the region, seeking appropriate action to address them.

BKS divisional president Dashrath Pandya said that Narwar village, under Ujjain tehsil, was an important agricultural area.

Nearly 30 villages are located in its vicinity, where a large number of small and medium-scale farmers reside. At present, farmers from these villages have to travel to the main agricultural market in Ujjain or to distant markets to sell their produce. This results in additional transportation expenses.

The distance to the markets and long queues also lead to a considerable loss of time. In the absence of a local market facility, farmers are sometimes compelled to sell their produce at lower prices through intermediaries.

The farmers’ organisation urged the Chief Minister to establish a sub-market at Narwar village and ensure its formal commencement of operations. It was stated that land had already been allocated for the construction of the sub-market. Only the construction of sheds and the administrative approvals remain pending.