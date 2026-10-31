Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces 2% DA Hike For Government Employees In Bhopal, Allowance Rises To 60% With Arrears From January 2026 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a 2% hike in the DA for state employees after the centre recently increased the DA for its staff.

After the announcement, the DA of the state government employees has gone up by 60%.

The hike in DA will also increase the financial burden of Rs 1,000 crore on the government in the current financial year.

The employees will get the DA from January 2026. The hiked DA will be added to their November salary.

The government will disburse the arrears in three instalments. The employees will get the benefits of arrear in November, December, and January.

The government will give benefits of the hiked DA to the family members of those who passed away between January and September.

Pensioners will get the benefits of the DA from July 2026. Those who receive a pension under the Sixth Pay Commission have received a 5% hike in their pension.

The finance department directed officials of various departments to provide the benefits of the DA to pensioners soon.

In terms of DA, the state employees will be behind their central counterparts by 3%.