Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala, Samarth Singh May Influence Bhopal Court Trial: CBI To SC | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, told the Supreme Court (SC) that accused Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh wield such influence in Bhopal that they could influence the trial in a Bhopal court in the Twisha Sharma death case.

The CBI has filed its reply in the Supreme Court regarding a plea to transfer the trial in the death case of former actress and model Twisha Sharma from Bhopal to Delhi.

Navnidhi Sharma, the father of the deceased Twisha Sharma, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the transfer of the trial from Bhopal to Delhi. He argued that many judicial, police and administrative officials are acquaintances or family friends of the accused, which could compromise the judicial process. The SC had sought a response from the CBI.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha Sharma's parents, said superintendent of police Rajbir Singh filed the reply on behalf of the CBI. It states that Giribala Singh previously served as the principal district and sessions judge at the Bhopal District Court. At the time of the incident, she was the chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Commission.

The other accused, Samarth Singh, practises law in Bhopal. Given these circumstances, there is an apprehension that both individuals could influence the trial proceedings.

Twisha Sharma died on the night of May 12, 2026, at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal. An FIR was registered at the Katara Hills police station, including charges related to dowry harassment. The CBI took over the investigation on May 25, 2026. The agency filed a chargesheet against Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh on Aug 17.