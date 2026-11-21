MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends Mass Wedding Of 75 Couples In Chhatarpur, Seeks Swami Parmanand’s Blessings | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Chhatarpur district on Saturday, where he received a traditional Bundeli welcome from women carrying kalash on their heads, attended a mass wedding ceremony of 75 couples and wished them a happy married life. He also met Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj at Sijai village, sought his blessings, wished him good health and interacted with several prominent spiritual leaders.

आज छतरपुर जिले के लवकुशनगर, ग्राम सिजई स्थित स्वामी परमानंद गोधाम गौशाला में आयोजित 75 सर्वजातीय कन्याओं के 'सामूहिक विवाह महोत्सव' में सम्मिलित होकर नवदंपतियों को मंगलमय जीवन के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं। सामूहिक विवाह समाज में समरसता, सहयोग और सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी का सुंदर उदाहरण है। बेटियों का विवाह केवल एक परिवार का नहीं, बल्कि पूरे समाज के आनंद और उत्सव का अवसर है। इस अवसर पर महामंडलेश्वर आचार्य प्रवर युगपुरुष स्वामी परमानंद गिरि जी महाराज, महामंडलेश्वर दिव्य चेतना जी, महामंडलेश्वर वेदानंद जी महाराज, महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी ज्योतिर्मयानंद गिरि जी महाराज, साध्वी ऋतम्भरा जी (दीदी माँ), स्वामी सिद्धाश्रम जी महाराज, स्वामी ध्यानानंद जी महाराज, स्वामी चेतनानंद जी महाराज, स्वामी संपूर्णानंद जी महाराज एवं स्वामी दयानंद जी महाराज सहित अन्य संतजनों का सान्निध्य प्राप्त हुआ। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 21, 2026

CM Receives Traditional Bundeli Welcome

The Chief Minister first arrived at Khajuraho Airport, where MLA Arvind Pateria, other public representatives and officials welcomed him. He then reached the Sijai helipad in Lavkushnagar tehsil, where Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dilip Ahirwar received him.

MLA Kamakhya Pratap Singh, Women's Commission chairperson Rekha Yadav, Collector Mrinal Meena and other officials were also present. Women carrying kalash on their heads welcomed the Chief Minister in traditional Bundeli style, showcasing the region's cultural heritage.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी का आज चंदला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लवकुश नगर, जिला छतरपुर आगमन पर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने आत्मीय स्वागत किया। @bjpdilipahirwar https://t.co/E97dg7KhIC — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) November 21, 2026

CM Meets Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj

Following the welcome, Yadav reached Swami Parmanand Godham Gaushala in Sijai village, where he met Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj and sought his blessings.

The Chief Minister wished the spiritual leader good health and a long life. Expressing his respect and affection for Maharaj, Yadav held his hand while walking towards the programme venue.

He also described receiving spiritual guidance and blessings from Maharaj as a privilege.

CM Blesses 75 Newlywed Couples

During his visit to the gaushala, the Chief Minister attended a mass wedding ceremony of 75 couples from different communities. He congratulated the newlywed couples and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर में आयोजित सामूहिक विवाह समारोह में CM मोहन यादव शामिल हुए और नवविवाहित जोड़ों को आशीर्वाद दिया. इस दौरान एक जोड़े ने बताया कि गरीबी के कारण उनके पिता शादी नहीं करा पा रहे थे, लेकिन सामूहिक विवाह आयोजन से उनका सपना पूरा हो सका. #MohanYadav #Chhatarpur #MassWedding #MadhyaPradesh #SocialWelfare #StateMirrorHindi CM Mohan Yadav, Chhatarpur Mass Wedding, Madhya Pradesh News @DrMohanYadav51 — State Mirror Hindi (@statemirrornewz) November 21, 2026

Yadav said that mass weddings were a fine example of social harmony, cooperation and collective responsibility. He added that a daughter's wedding was not just a celebration for one family but an occasion of happiness for the entire society.

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived at Swami Parmanand Godham Gaushala in Sijai, under Laukushnagar, to attend a mass wedding ceremony https://t.co/7bOyAbBNOJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026

Prominent Spiritual Leaders Attend Ceremony

Several spiritual leaders, including Mahamandaleshwar Divya Chetna, Mahamandaleshwar Vedanand Maharaj, Swami Jyotirmayanand Giri Maharaj and Sadhvi Rithambhara (Didi Maa), attended the ceremony.

Swami Siddhashram Maharaj, Swami Dhyananand Maharaj, Swami Chetananand Maharaj, Swami Sampurnanand Maharaj and Swami Dayanand Maharaj were also present on the occasion.

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