Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Chhatarpur district on Saturday, where he received a traditional Bundeli welcome from women carrying kalash on their heads, attended a mass wedding ceremony of 75 couples and wished them a happy married life. He also met Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj at Sijai village, sought his blessings, wished him good health and interacted with several prominent spiritual leaders.
CM Receives Traditional Bundeli Welcome
The Chief Minister first arrived at Khajuraho Airport, where MLA Arvind Pateria, other public representatives and officials welcomed him. He then reached the Sijai helipad in Lavkushnagar tehsil, where Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dilip Ahirwar received him.
MLA Kamakhya Pratap Singh, Women's Commission chairperson Rekha Yadav, Collector Mrinal Meena and other officials were also present. Women carrying kalash on their heads welcomed the Chief Minister in traditional Bundeli style, showcasing the region's cultural heritage.
CM Meets Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj
Following the welcome, Yadav reached Swami Parmanand Godham Gaushala in Sijai village, where he met Swami Parmanand Giri Maharaj and sought his blessings.
The Chief Minister wished the spiritual leader good health and a long life. Expressing his respect and affection for Maharaj, Yadav held his hand while walking towards the programme venue.
He also described receiving spiritual guidance and blessings from Maharaj as a privilege.
CM Blesses 75 Newlywed Couples
During his visit to the gaushala, the Chief Minister attended a mass wedding ceremony of 75 couples from different communities. He congratulated the newlywed couples and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.
Yadav said that mass weddings were a fine example of social harmony, cooperation and collective responsibility. He added that a daughter's wedding was not just a celebration for one family but an occasion of happiness for the entire society.
Prominent Spiritual Leaders Attend Ceremony
Several spiritual leaders, including Mahamandaleshwar Divya Chetna, Mahamandaleshwar Vedanand Maharaj, Swami Jyotirmayanand Giri Maharaj and Sadhvi Rithambhara (Didi Maa), attended the ceremony.
Swami Siddhashram Maharaj, Swami Dhyananand Maharaj, Swami Chetananand Maharaj, Swami Sampurnanand Maharaj and Swami Dayanand Maharaj were also present on the occasion.
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