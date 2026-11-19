'Sir, Please Listen To Me': MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Young Woman Seen Crying In Viral Video, Assures Collector's Help, Provides ₹1 Lakh Aid |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman's desperate plea to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Neemuch district caught public attention after a video of her crying went viral on social media. A day later, the Chief Minister invited her to his residence, heard her concerns about a family property dispute and eviction, and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh on Wednesday.

According to information, the woman, identified as Neha, had tried to approach the Chief Minister's convoy during his visit to Manasa in Neemuch district on Tuesday. In the viral video, she can be heard repeatedly saying, "Sir, please listen to me," while attempting to cross the security cordon to reach his car.

However, security personnel stopped her from approaching the convoy. The video showed Neha breaking down in tears as she tried to draw the Chief Minister's attention to her problems.

Following the incident, Mohan Yadav called Neha to his residence and heard her concerns. Unlike her earlier attempt to speak to him on the road, she was given an opportunity to explain her situation in person.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to her and listened to the details of the family property dispute and the circumstances that had led to her eviction. He also provided her with immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

Watch the video here:

CM मोहन यादव ने नेहा को मुख्यमंत्री निवास बुलाकर सुनी उसकी पूरी बात मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव से मिलने की गुहार लगा रही नेहा को सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने पीछे धकेल दिया था। अब मुख्यमंत्री ने उसी बेटी को अपने निवास पर बुलाया और सम्मानपूर्वक बैठाकर उसकी पूरी बात सुनी। उन्होंने नेहा से बातचीत कर पूरे मामले को समझा। इस मुलाकात को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री की संवेदनशीलता की चर्चा हो रही है। #MohanYadav #MadhyaPradesh #BhopalNews #CMMohanYadav #ViralVideo [CM Mohan Yadav, Neha Meeting, Madhya Pradesh News, CM Residence, Bhopal News] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 19, 2026

In the video, the Chief Minister can be heard asking the woman her name and about the problems she is facing.

She narrated her ordeal, saying, "Mujhe ghar mein nahi rehne de rahe hain... meri dadi... mujhe ghar se bahar nikal diya... main Ujjain mein apni nani ke paas rehti hoon... aur yahan meri jo personal property hai, mere pitaji ki, us par kabza karke baithe hain."

"(I am not being allowed to live in my house. My grandmother threw me out, and I now live with my maternal grandmother in Ujjain. My father's property here has been taken over by others)."

To this, the Chief Minister replied, "Ye Collector hain beta, ye tumse milenge. Ye poori madad karenge... maine inko bata diya hai. Aur tumhare khud ke liye bhi, vyaktigat roop se, kuch chahiye ho to bata dena. Aur main tumhare khate mein tumhe Rs 1 lakh to daal deta hoon, taki tumhare kaam aaye."

"(This is the Collector, dear. He will meet you and provide all possible assistance. I have already informed him about your case. If you need anything for yourself personally, you can let me know. I will also transfer Rs 1 lakh to your bank account to help you with your needs)."

The meeting brought attention to Neha's struggle and her efforts to seek help over a personal family dispute. Her emotional appeal, which initially drew attention through a viral video, eventually led to a direct meeting with the Chief Minister.