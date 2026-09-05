Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets 20-Year-Old 'Bittu Tabahi', Praises Him For Cleaning Dirty Ajnar River | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’ on social media, at his residence in Bhopal and appreciated his efforts to clean the Ajnar River.

CM Mohan Yadav shared a video of his meeting with Choudhary on social media.

In the video, the Chief Minister can be seen speaking with the young man and appreciating his work, saying, “Bahut achha kaam kiya hai.”

Watch the VIDEO below :

भोपाल निवास पर ब्यावरा के बेटे सुरेंद्र सिंह चौधरी ‘बिट्टू तबाही’ से आत्मीय भेंट की।



बिट्टू ने अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और संकल्प से सिर्फ अजनार नदी की सफाई ही नहीं की, बल्कि अपने प्रयासों से समाज को यह संदेश भी दिया है कि बदलाव के लिए बड़ी भीड़ नहीं, एक सच्ची पहल ही काफी है।



आपकी… pic.twitter.com/hQVbdVYMMf — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 5, 2026

During the meeting, Choudhary also urged people to keep water sources clean and spoke about the importance of protecting rivers and their surroundings.

CM Posts On Social Media

In his social media post, Yadav praised Choudhary’s determination and said his work shows that a big crowd is not needed to bring change, but one sincere effort can make a difference.

The Chief Minister said Choudhary’s work supports the spirit of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Campaign, which focuses on protecting and reviving water sources through public participation.

📍 Mohan Yadav, CM MP



He is meeting the boy single handly cleaning the rivers and ponds.



Mohan yadav meets and awarded him pic.twitter.com/ytqweCrePG — Jiddu (@_jiddu) September 5, 2026

Yadav also expressed hope that Choudhary’s initiative, which began with the Ajnar River, would inspire other young people across Madhya Pradesh to take steps to protect water sources in their own areas.

Choudhary’s effort has drawn attention because he has been carrying out the cleaning work alone and without any official support, while using his own money for the supplies.

Cleaning River On His Own

Choudhary has been cleaning the river on his own using basic cleaning supplies. He removes plastic, bottles and other waste from the water and also cleans garbage from areas around the river.

He is not part of any government or official cleanliness drive and has been spending his own money to buy the supplies needed for the work.

He removes plastic, bottles and other waste from the water and also cleans garbage from areas around the river. He is not part of any government or official cleanliness drive and has been spending his own money to buy the supplies needed for the work.