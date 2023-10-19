MP: CM Hits Out At Nath

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a dig at the assertion of State Congress president Kamal Nath that he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to swallow the abuses aimed at him. “Why do you do such kind of things that you need to face the abuses,” he told Nath.

He said it’s surprising that instead of facing the abuses, Nath had given the power of attorney to Singh. Moreover, when Congress was in power, Nath had given power of running the government to Singh. “Earlier also Congress met the doomsday and currently also, it is on the same path. People know how the state suffered when Singh had ruled the state.”

He was interacting with media persons in the programme wherein Congress rebel leader Sidhart Raj Tiwari joined the ruling party.

You don’t need to bother about us: Nath to CM

Former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath has reacted on the barb of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taken on the exchange of words between him and Digvijay Singh. Nath said, “We have that much democracy that we can exchange the laughter between each other and there is no need for you to bother about us.”

“What wrong deeds you have done that your party is feeling ashamed in projecting you as a CM,” he asked the CM in a tweet. In a lighten vein, he stated that Delhi engine (of BJP) is geared to derail the Bhopal.

