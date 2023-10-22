MP: CM Gets Emotional At Dev Nagar Public Rally

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became emotional during an election rally held at Dev Nagar of Sanchi assembly constituency on Sunday. The CM was overwhelmed by the huge turnout of women and assured them that he will live up to their expectations. A woman recited poetry in praise of Chouhan and he was taken away by the sentiments expressed in the poetry.

With affection, he put his hand on the head of the woman and blessed her. He said that the tear cloth competition is going on in the Congress. He also took a dig at the verbal war going on between former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Talking about the Ladli Behna scheme, he said that the Congress leaders are having a stomach ache that he is talking about depositing the money into the accounts of Ladli Behnas and have lodged a complaint against him with Election Commission. He said that he will continue to deposit the sum into the accounts of Ladli Behnas.

He stated that the country is having the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and no one would be spared for wrong doings. He claimed that now Congress in Madhya Pradesh has become “K” Congress and this K stands for Kamal Nath. Angry Congress workers are burning the effigy of Congress leaders. He said that akin to Shiv Sena, now Congress has become divided Congress. “I fail to understand whose Congress is in Madhya Pradesh, whether it is of Sonia Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge or Kamal Nath,” the CM said. Chouhan also addressed a public rally in Mauganj.

