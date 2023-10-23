MP CM Chouhan Performs Kanya Puja At CM House On Last Day Of Navaratri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh performed Kanya Puja at the CM house in the state capital Bhopal on the occasion of the last day of Navratri festival on Monday.

During this function, CM Chouhan showered flower petals on girls, washed their feet and served food to them. The chief minister also fed the girls on the occasion.

Around 300 girls were present in the Kanya Puja and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidates from all the assembly constituencies in Bhopal were also present.

Speaking on the occasion CM Chouhan said, "Today I am very happy that the girls have come here and we see goddesses in them. In Indian culture, the status of daughter, sister and woman has always been very high. Where the women are respected, God resides there." He also said that he prayed to Goddess Durga for the well-being of every person in Madhya Pradesh and the entire country.

"Today, I am praying to Devi maa that her blessings and blessings be showered on every citizen of Madhya Pradesh and the country. May everyone be happy, healthy and be blessed with prosperity. Our country and Madhya Pradesh should continue to move forward on the path of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, CM Chouhan said, "These girls have come to their Mama's home today. They are not just daughters, I see Goddesses in each one of them. I washed their feet thinking of them as Goddesses. I want to send a message that daughters should be respected, they should be given their appropriate position." The nine-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha's Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed. While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

Meanwhile, in various parts of the country, Ram Leela, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are also performed during the Navratri festival. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the story's conclusion on Vijayadashami.