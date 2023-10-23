 Bhopal: Youth Held With Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh At Bhopal railway Station
Bhopal: Youth Held With Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh At Bhopal railway Station

Bhopal: Youth Held With Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh At Bhopal railway Station

The jewellery was seized from his possession, and he is being interrogated currently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government railway police (GRP) of Bhopal arrested a youth hailing from UP at the Bhopal junction railway station on Sunday and seized jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from his possession. The police suspect that he had a plan to transport the stuff to another place.

Superintendent of police (GRP), Hitesh Choudhary said the arrested person has been identified as Amarjeet Sharma (19), a native of Maharajganj in UP. He had disembarked from a train at the Bhopal junction railway station on Sunday evening.

When the police officials intercepted Sharma and inspected his bag, they found gold tops, chains, mangalsutras and other gold stuff, weighing around 472 kilograms. The cost of the jewellery was around Rs 30 lakh. When the documents of the same were sought from Sharma, he failed to produce, and was taken into custody. The jewellery was seized from his possession, and he is being interrogated currently.

