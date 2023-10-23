 Bhopal: SP, BSP Release List Of Candidates
Bhopal: SP, BSP Release List Of Candidates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have released the lists of their candidates for the ensuing assembly elections. The SP and BSP are contesting the elections against the Congress and also the BJP. In the fourth list of SP, 12 names were announced by the party.

The ticket from Morena has been changed. Earlier, it was given to Rena Kushwaha, now it has been given to former MLA Maniram Dhakad. Similarly, the ticket of Devtalab of Rewa, which was given to Ramyagya Sodhiya, has been given to Seema Singh Sengar.

The BSP has released its 10th list of 23 candidates. Earlier in the 9th list, announced on Sunday, the party had announced the names of three candidates.

