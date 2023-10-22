Bhopal: Rs 63k Stolen From Vehicle Of Petrol Pump Operator

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified persons allegedly made away with Rs 63,000 kept in the dickey of a two-wheeler belonging to a petrol pump operator in Kolar. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said that the complainant, Hariom Chourasia (59), who operates Shri Hari service station at Kolar road, was heading towards his house on October 18 when the incident happened.

He had stopped for a while to purchase sweets. However, when Upadhyay returned, he found the dickey of his two-wheeler broken and the sum missing from there. On Saturday, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have begun scanning the CCTV footage of the locality to identify the accused and apprehend them.

