 Bhopal: Rs 63k Stolen From Vehicle Of Petrol Pump Operator
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Rs 63k Stolen From Vehicle Of Petrol Pump Operator

Bhopal: Rs 63k Stolen From Vehicle Of Petrol Pump Operator

On Saturday, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have begun scanning the CCTV footage of the locality to identify the accused and apprehend them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified persons allegedly made away with Rs 63,000 kept in the dickey of a two-wheeler belonging to a petrol pump operator in Kolar. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said that the complainant, Hariom Chourasia (59), who operates Shri Hari service station at Kolar road, was heading towards his house on October 18 when the incident happened.

He had stopped for a while to purchase sweets. However, when Upadhyay returned, he found the dickey of his two-wheeler broken and the sum missing from there. On Saturday, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have begun scanning the CCTV footage of the locality to identify the accused and apprehend them.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Serene Chitrakoot Abuzz With Political Activity

Bhopal: Serene Chitrakoot Abuzz With Political Activity

Bhopal: Cong Fields 9, BJP 6 OBC Candidates In Ujjain Div

Bhopal: Cong Fields 9, BJP 6 OBC Candidates In Ujjain Div

Bhopal: Cong & BJP Compete For Muslim Voter Support In 47 Constituencies

Bhopal: Cong & BJP Compete For Muslim Voter Support In 47 Constituencies

Bhopal: SP, BSP Release List Of Candidates

Bhopal: SP, BSP Release List Of Candidates

Bhopal: Youth Held With Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh At Bhopal railway Station

Bhopal: Youth Held With Jewellery Worth Rs 30 Lakh At Bhopal railway Station