 MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak On His Death Anniversary
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the great freedom fighter who instilled the spirit of Swaraj among the masses of India Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary.

CM Chouhan recalled his contribution by garlanding his portrait and offering floral tributes in the auditorium located at the residence office.

CM Chouhan also tweeted, "I pay my humble tribute to the great freedom fighter and thinker Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, who sacrificed himself on the altar of freedom. By highlighting the importance of Karma in "Gita Rahasya", you infused a new consciousness among the freedom fighters. As the true voice of the Indian soul, your illustrious personality will always inspire us to work hard."

Most Prominent Leaders Of Indian Independence Movement

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian independence movement, passed away on August 1, 1920. His death anniversary is observed every year on this day with great reverence and respect. In Solapur, a city in Maharashtra, Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary is observed with a series of events and activities.

