MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates MCU's Rewa Campus , Says 'Journalism & Communication University In Rewa Is A Gift For Vindhya region' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually Inaugurated the new building of Rewa campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication from Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, Bhopal. CM Chouhan said that media is the pillar of democracy and he will leave no stone unturned to take it forward.

Recently many decisions were taken for the welfare of journalist friends, soon the bhoomi pujan of the State Media Centre will be performed in Bhopal. Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University has established its name not only in the state but also at the national and international level due to its efficient operation. The students from here are working in reputed newspapers and channels.

The new building and campus of Rewa University, which is being started on the initiative of Public Relations and Public Health Engineering Minister Rajendra Shukla, is a gift to the Vindhya region. CM Chouhan congratulated and extended best wishes for the new campus.

New campus of Rewa will become an important centre of media and computer training in the country

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the dedication of the beautiful, grand and convenient building of the university is a matter of happiness for all of us. The need for a modern equipped media training centre in the Vindhya region was being felt for a long time. Keeping in view the demand of youths and students, Rewa campus was started in the year 2016. Along with the state, students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and north-eastern states are also studying.

In view of the increased interest and inclination towards media studies among the students, the campus was expanded. Media centre, studio, community radio station, computer lab with ultramodern facilities have been established in this campus. Here there is a provision to give practical training to the students in social-print-electronic media and community radio. This campus will become an important centre of media and computer training in the country.

State government committed to development of Vindhya region

Chief Minister Chouhan said that our government has left no stone unturned in laying the network of roads, construction of canals and expansion of irrigation system in Vindhya region. Be it solar power plants or other investment efforts, the government is committed to the development of the sector. Today the vision of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University Rewa campus has taken shape. CM Chouhan said that the patriotism-filled writings of Dada Makhanlal Chaturvedi will continue to inspire us.

Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel and Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh participated in the dedication from Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal. In the programme organised at the Rewa campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University, Public Relations and Public Health Engineering Minister Rajendra Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Journalism University K.G. Suresh and public representatives of the area were present.

