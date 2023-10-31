MP CM Chouhan Directs Administration To Ensure Proper Treatment Of Those Injured In Firecracker Unit Blast In Damoh

Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Damoh district and directed the local administration to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of injured people.

The illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit was situated in a residential area near Purana Pool locality in the city and the explosion occurred on Tuesday in which three persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Upon receiveing the information of the incident, CM Chouhan talked to the district administration and asked them to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured people. He also directed that financial assistance should be provided to the families of the dead and injured according to the rules.

The chief minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident and prayed to God for speedy recovery to the injured people in the incident.

Factory was illegal

After the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP, Damoh) Sunil Tiwari told ANI, "A factory was being operated illegally here in Purana pul area in which firecrackers were being manufactured. On Tuesday, a blast occurred here as a result of which the roof of the building collapsed and some people were buried in its debris. Three persons have died and 10 others sustained injuries in the incident who were undergoing treatment." The rescue operation is still going on at the spot. The factory was totally illegal because licences were never given to allow the manufacturing of the firecrackers in the middle of the colonies, he added.

The officer further said that Damoh Collector Mayank Agarwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly.

