MP: CM, BJP Leaders Extend Invitation For Ayodhya After Jan 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president VD Sharma and other BJP leaders among other Rama devotees have extended invitation to people to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya by visiting the local temples and celebrate the occasion like Diwali. They have also asked people to sing devotional songs.

The BJP leaders, however, cautioned people not to visit Ayodhya after January 25, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in his recent speech.

The invitation letter mentions date and time of idol consecration in Ayodhaya. Visit nearby temples from 11 am to 1 pm, sing bhajans and watch the live streaming of consecration ceremony on TV sets.

They have been also asked to blow conch and distribute Prasad, chant Jai Jai Shri Ram 108 times and light up earthen lamps at temples and homes to celebrate the occasion like Diwali.

It was in Parasdham Colony of Govindpura Assembly seat where chief minister Mohan Yadav invited to visit Ayodhya.

VD Sharma visited Ambedkar Nagar to give invitation for Ayodhya visit with folded hands and yellow rice.

BJP organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma conducted mass contact programme in Ashoka Garden and invited local residents to visit Ayodhya and pay obeisance to Lord Ram.