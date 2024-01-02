Bhopal: MPIDC Centre To Be Set Up In Ujjain, Says CM

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the officials to set up regional offices of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MPIDC) in other divisions.

A MPIDC office will also be set up in Ujjain, which will encourage industrialisation inUjjain, Neemuch, Ratlam and other districts.

Yadav issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of the industrial policy and investment encouragement department.

He also reviewed the progress of work being done by the department.

Yadav directed the officials to set up industries in Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand, which suit the local conditions, so that investors might be attracted.

A campaign should be launched to encourage small-scale industries that may set up units on the basis of local items like milk, soya bean, herbal products, and forest produce, Yadav said.

There should be a policy to encourage local industrialists to set up units, he said, adding that new industries should be set up keeping in mind railway tracks and waterways.

Along with machine-based units, job-oriented industries should be set up, he said, adding policies should be made keeping in mind the future possibilities and needs.

The industries should be given subsidies on time, he said.