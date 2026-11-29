Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian Women's Hockey Team following its victory in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, while also pitching Madhya Pradesh to host the upcoming Hockey World Cup scheduled for January-February. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Yadav and State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang attended the tournament final in Bhopal.
Under the announced incentive, each player will receive Rs 5 lakh, while every member of the support staff will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.
Congratulating the team on its victory, Yadav said, "This championship victory by the Indian team truly enhances the prestige and honour of India. I offer my heartfelt congratulations. This is a moment of double joy for us: it is the first time an international-level sporting event has been hosted in Madhya Pradesh, and it is a matter of great fortune that India has emerged victorious."
Hailing the team's performance as the revival of Indian hockey's "golden era", the Chief Minister said its extraordinary display had brought back the classic thrill and excitement associated with the sport. He added that the cash incentives were aimed at boosting the team's confidence and motivating its members to achieve greater heights for the country.
Addressing International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram, who was also present at the occasion, Yadav extended a warm welcome on behalf of Madhya Pradesh and formally pitched the state as a potential host for the upcoming Hockey World Cup.
Asserting that Madhya Pradesh has the necessary infrastructure and resources to host the international tournament, the Chief Minister assured the global sporting fraternity that the state would deliver an event exceeding expectations if entrusted with the responsibility.