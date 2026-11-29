MP CM Announces ₹1 Crore Reward For Indian Women's Hockey Team, Pitches Madhya Pradesh To Host World Cup | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian Women's Hockey Team following its victory in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, while also pitching Madhya Pradesh to host the upcoming Hockey World Cup scheduled for January-February. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Yadav and State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang attended the tournament final in Bhopal.

Under the announced incentive, each player will receive Rs 5 lakh, while every member of the support staff will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang attended the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 CM Mohan Yadav says, "This championship victory by the Indian team truly enhances the prestige and honour of India. I offer my heartfelt congratulations. This is a moment of double joy for us: it is the first time an international-level sporting event has been hosted in Madhya Pradesh, and it is a matter of great fortune that India has emerged victorious..." — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Congratulating the team on its victory, Yadav said, "This championship victory by the Indian team truly enhances the prestige and honour of India. I offer my heartfelt congratulations. This is a moment of double joy for us: it is the first time an international-level sporting event has been hosted in Madhya Pradesh, and it is a matter of great fortune that India has emerged victorious."

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | On India defeating China 3–1 in the final of the 2026 Women's Asian Champions Trophy, State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang says, "It is a matter of great joy that Team India has won and our players have performed exceptionally well. Our objective was for this tournament to be more than just a standard sporting event—we aimed to enhance the prominence of hockey across the country, the state, and specifically here in Bhopal—and we have succeeded in that endeavour. This is certainly a moment of happiness for all of us, and we will continue to organise such events in the future" (28.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

Hailing the team's performance as the revival of Indian hockey's "golden era", the Chief Minister said its extraordinary display had brought back the classic thrill and excitement associated with the sport. He added that the cash incentives were aimed at boosting the team's confidence and motivating its members to achieve greater heights for the country.

भोपाल में आयोजित महिला एशियन हॉकी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी-2026 के फाइनल मुकाबले में विजेता 'टीम इंडिया' को ट्रॉफी और खिलाड़ियों को गोल्ड मेडल प्रदान कर बधाई दी। भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम को एक करोड़ रुपए देने की घोषणा की। मध्यप्रदेश ने पहली बार इस प्रतिष्ठित अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता की मेजबानी की, जिससे भोपाल को हॉकी के वैश्विक मंच पर नई पहचान मिली है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में भारतीय हॉकी अपने स्वर्णिम दौर की ओर अग्रसर है। मध्यप्रदेश पुनः हॉकी नर्सरी बन रहा है। #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 28, 2026

Addressing International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram, who was also present at the occasion, Yadav extended a warm welcome on behalf of Madhya Pradesh and formally pitched the state as a potential host for the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Asserting that Madhya Pradesh has the necessary infrastructure and resources to host the international tournament, the Chief Minister assured the global sporting fraternity that the state would deliver an event exceeding expectations if entrusted with the responsibility.