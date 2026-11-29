India Script History In Bhopal, Beat China 3-1 To Clinch Record Fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title And Complete Golden Hat-Trick | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A golden comeback, a historic fourth crown and a night Bhopal will never forget! India scripted a glorious chapter in women's hockey history on Saturday, defeating China 3-1 in a pulsating Women's Asian Champions Trophy final at the packed International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda.

Deepika's sensational penalty-corner double and Ishika's decisive field goal powered the defending champions to their third consecutive title, following triumphs in Ranchi (2023) and Rajgir (2024).

With four crowns, India surpassed South Korea's tally of three to become the tournament's most successful nation.

Deepika's double turns the tide

China threatened to spoil the celebrations when Chen Yujun struck in the 25th minute, handing the visitors a 1-0 halftime advantage.

But India's golden girls returned with renewed firepower.

Deepika equalised through a clinical penalty corner in the 38th minute before Ishika sent the home crowd into delirium with a 42nd-minute field goal.

Just a minute later, Deepika struck again, converting another penalty corner to complete India's breathtaking three-goal turnaround in five minutes.

Captain Salima Tete and goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam marshalled a determined defence as India protected their 3-1 lead through the final quarter.

Bhopal erupts in golden celebration

The 5,000-seater stadium overflowed with patriotic passion as thousands of supporters cheered India's historic triumph.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang attended the grand finale, which featured dazzling fireworks and colourful cultural performances.

Deepika bags double honours

Deepika capped her magnificent tournament by collecting both the Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer awards.

Japan's Yu Kudo was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while China's Wei Qixiao received the Rising Star award.

BRIEF SCORE | GOLD MEDAL MATCH

India 3–1 China — Deepika (38', 43', PC), Ishika (42', FG); China: Chen Yujun (25', FG).

Halftime: China led 1-0.

HOCKEY FEVER GRIPS BHOPAL

Packed stadium, thousands outside

Hockey fever swept Bhopal as the 5,000-capacity stadium filled to the brim, with nearly as many fans gathering outside. Police closed entry gates at 4 pm to control the massive turnout, leaving many supporters disappointed. Chants of "India, India", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the stands. Placards proclaiming "Asia Humara Hai" and "I Love My India", traditional tribal dances and colourful celebrations created a carnival atmosphere.

TOURNAMENT AWARDS

Award Winner

MP Player of the Tournament Deepika (India)

Top Scorer Deepika (India)

Best Goalkeeper Yu Kudo (Japan)

JSW Rising Star Wei Qixiao (China)

Rs 1 cr for hockey queens, MP eyes World Cup

Asian supremacy brought rich rewards and bigger ambitions as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a Rs 1 crore cash incentive for the Indian women’s hockey squad following its historic Asian Champions Trophy triumph in Bhopal.

Each player will receive Rs 5 lakh, while every member of the support staff will be awarded Rs 2.5 lakh.

Hailing the victory as the return of Indian hockey’s “golden era”, Yadav said the team’s extraordinary performance had rekindled the classic excitement of the sport. He added that the incentives would boost the players’ confidence to bring greater laurels to the nation.

Adding glitter to India’s golden triumph, Hockey India announced cash rewards of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff.

FROM ASIAN GLORY TO GLOBAL AMBITIONS

Addressing International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram, the Chief Minister expressed Madhya Pradesh’s willingness to host the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Highlighting the state’s sporting infrastructure and resources, Yadav assured the international governing body that Madhya Pradesh was fully equipped to organise major international tournaments and deliver an experience exceeding expectations.

Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh presents a certificate of recognition to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for successfully hosting the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal.

REWARDS AT A GLANCE

Rs 1 crore: Cash incentive announced for the Indian squad.

Rs 5 lakh: Reward for each player.

Rs 2.5 lakh: Reward for each support staff member.

Sasaki's hat-trick fires Japan to bronze glory

Japan saved their best for the bronze! Risa Sasaki's sensational hat-trick and Nanami Kaneko's dazzling double powered the Japanese women to a commanding 5-2 victory over Malaysia in the third-place playoff of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Saturday.

After an evenly contested first half ended 2-2, Japan unleashed three unanswered goals to turn a fiercely fought encounter into a convincing podium finish.

Sasaki Strikes, Malaysia Fight Back

Japan drew first blood in the 11th minute when Sasaki fired home a field goal to establish an early advantage.

Malaysia hit back through Fatin Sukri's 22nd-minute penalty corner, but their celebrations lasted barely a minute as Kaneko restored Japan's lead with a clinical field goal in the 23rd minute.

Nuramirah Zulkifli struck in the 28th minute to bring Malaysia level again, setting up an intriguing second-half battle.

Three-goal blitz seals bronze

Japan returned from halftime with renewed attacking intent.

Sasaki converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute to put Japan 3-2 ahead before completing her hat-trick with a superb field goal in the 47th.

Kaneko delivered the final blow in the 55th minute, netting her second field goal to seal the 5-2 triumph.

Malaysia, who had matched Japan goal for goal before the interval, failed to find an answer to the Japanese second-half onslaught.

BRIEF SCORE

Japan 5–2 Malaysia

Japan: Risa Sasaki (11' FG, 32' PC, 47' FG), Nanami Kaneko (23', 55' FG).

Malaysia: Fatin Sukri (22' PC), Nuramirah Zulkifli (28' FG).

Halftime: 2-2 | Result: Japan clinched bronze.

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