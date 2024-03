MP: Chouhan, Scindia Ramp Up Social Media Engagement | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are ahead of the other BJP candidates on social media before run-up to the election. However, candidates like Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Ashish Dubey (Jabalpur), Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan (Ratlam), Bharti Pardhi (Balaghat), and Lata Wankhede (Sagar) are trailing behind in terms of followers. Other candidates also maintain a presence on social media, with varying degrees of popularity across platforms.

Sivraj Singh Chouhan boasts a staggering 9.2 million ‘X’ followers, 5.1 million on Facebook, and 4.5 million on Instagram, complemented by a YouTube channel with 244k subscribers. Meanwhile, Scindia commands a substantial following with 5.3 million on X, 707k on Facebook, and 588k on Instagram, along with a YouTube channel boasting 35.1k subscribers.

Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar has only 39 X followers, 7k on Facebook, and 542 on Instagram, while Ashish Dubey has 364 ‘X’ followers, 4.7k on Facebook, and 4468 on Instagram. Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan has minimal presence with just 12 ‘X’ followers, but she actively engages her 8.5k Facebook followers and 690 Instagram followers.

Here’s a concise breakdown of the social media following of BJP candidates:

* VD Sharma (Khajuraho): 480.4k Twitter, 557k Facebook, 161k Instagram

* Virendra Khatik (Tikamgarh): 38.5k Twitter, 148k Facebook, 87.3k Instagram

* Ganesh Singh (Satna): 51.3k Twitter, 503k Facebook, 33.7k Instagram

* Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla): 41.4k Twitter, 127k Facebook, 96.3k Instagram

* Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior): 12.9k Twitter, 94k Facebook, 27.8k Instagram

* Rahul Singh Lodhi (Damoh): 2k Twitter, 28k Facebook, 1451 Instagram

* Rajesh Mishra (Sidhi): 2547 Twitter, 62k Facebook, 20 Instagram

* Darshan Singh Choudhary (Narmadapuram): 13.9k Twitter, 17k Facebook

* Alok Sharma (Bhopal): 36.6k Twitter, 165k Facebook, 86.2k Instagram

* Sandhya Ray (Bhind): 5605 Twitter, 15k Facebook, 12.2k Instagram

* Janardan Mishra (Rewa): 36.9k Twitter, 118k Facebook, 20.9k Instagram

* Himadri Singh (Shahdol): 7308 Twitter, 403k Facebook, 4383 Instagram

* Rodmal Nagar: 3044 Twitter, 291k Facebook, 93.2k Instagram

* Mahendra Singh Solanky (Dewas): 26.5k Twitter, 1 million Facebook, 163k Instagram

* Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur): 28k Twitter, 4.9k Facebook, 23.9k Instagram

* Gajendra Patil (Khargone): 10.6k Twitter, 230k Facebook, 40.3k Instagram

* Gyaneshwar Patel (Khandwa): 8751 Twitter, 200k Facebook, 18.5k Instagram

* Durgadas Uikey (Betul): 6492 Twitter, 12k Facebook, 11.1k Instagram

* Shankar Lalwani (Indore): 58.3k Twitter, 177k Facebook, 182k Instagram

* Vivek Bunty Sahu (Chhindwara): 1547 Twitter, 10k Facebook, 26.5k Instagram

* Savitri Thakur: 60k Facebook, 1126 Instagram, 1.2k Twitter (Inactive since 2019)

* Anil Firojiya (Ujjain): 21.6k Twitter, 391k Facebook, 29.2k Instagram