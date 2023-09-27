MP: Chouhan Inaugurates Statue Museum Of Late CMs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a museum at Mantralaya by unveiling statues of late chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Tuesday. The statue museum on Mantralaya premises will become a place of inspiration for citizens of the state as well as the people coming from other states, said Chouhan during the inaugural ceremony.

Recalling the contributions of the former CMs, Chouhan said Pt. Ravishankar Shukla became the first Chief Minister of state and initiated the Vidya Mandir scheme, during the tenure of Bhagwantrao Mandloi, the foundation stone of BHEL was laid, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board was formed and Madhya Pradesh Sales Tax Act was implemented.

During the tenure of Kailash Nath Katju, the supply of food grains from fair price shops started and major work was also done in education and health. Pt Dwarika Prasad Mishra took the initiative to bring Narmada water to Indore and established industrial units in Ujjain and Ratlam and made Pachmarhi summer capital, the chief minister highlighted. Speaking about Govind Narayan Singh, Chouhan said the former CM established the university in Rewa and abolished the tradition of making Pachmarhi the summer capital. Unprecedented works were also done during the tenure of Raja Naresh Singh, Shyama Charan Shukla focused on minor irrigation schemes and established a university in Bhopal, Chouhan recalled. He threw light on the work done by Prakash Chandra Sethi saying that Minimum support price policy was prepared under him and he decided to establish a marketing board. Kailash Joshi was called the saint of politics, he decided to build housing houses for slum dwellers, while Virendra Kumar Sakhalecha increased the maximum age limit in government service from 28 years to 30 years and established the Tourism Corporation.

Sundar Lal Patwa's focus was on rural development and he launched an anti-encroachment drive. Arjun Singh established Bharat Bhavan, ensured ownership rights to slums dwellers, while Babulal Gaur launched anti-encroachment drive and worked for beautification of Bhopal, said the Chief Minister.