Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering in Rewa's Sirmaur constituency on Wednesday, according to party statement. Yadav is set to visit the poll-bound state to begin his party's election campaign.

Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering and hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho. Akhilesh Yadav will be in an election tour of Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and September 28.