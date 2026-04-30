MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Launches CM Kisan Helpline In Madhya Pradesh-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the “CM Kisan Helpline” in Bhopal on Thursday.

This initiative is taken in Madhya Pradesh as part of a new digital effort to improve support for farmers and make government services more accessible.

The helpline was launched during an agriculture workshop held at the Hansdhwani Auditorium in Ravindra Bhavan.

The new helpline is designed to help farmers quickly get answers to their problems and connect them directly with officials.

आज भोपाल में आयोजित कृषि कर्मयोगी उन्मुखीकरण प्रशिक्षण एवं कार्यशाला में मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण डैशबोर्ड, पैक्स सदस्यता पंजीयन पोर्टल और CM-किसान हेल्पलाइन के टोल फ्री नंबर 155253 का शुभारंभ किया।



यह कार्यशाला 16 विभागों के समन्वय से ‘समृद्ध किसान–समृद्ध प्रदेश’ का संकल्प… pic.twitter.com/oLo9MNlUDH — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 30, 2026

'Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Dashboard' Launched

Along with this, the Chief Minister also launched the “Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Dashboard” and the “PACS Membership Growth Campaign” to improve transparency and farmer services.

To test the system, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav personally called the farmer call centre. He asked questions like a common farmer to check how the system responds. The staff answered him and said that concerned officials would follow up on the issues raised.

More than 1,027 employees from district, block, cluster, and village levels attended the workshop. Officials from agriculture, cooperation, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, agricultural engineering, seed corporation, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras also participated in the event.

Yadav said that 16 departments connected to farmers have now been brought on a single platform. He explained that departments like irrigation, roads, and education are also linked to farming life in some way, so better coordination is needed for effective support.

He added that agriculture is now being connected with modern systems, including digital tools and better planning. According to him, the goal is to ensure that farmers receive timely help and information through simple systems like the helpline.

He also said that dairy farming has increased farmers’ income in many regions, calling it a “milk revolution.” He noted that better milk prices are directly helping rural families.

He further said that farming in the state is changing with the help of technology, better irrigation, and electricity, allowing farmers to grow crops in more seasons. He stressed that innovation and coordination are key to strengthening agriculture in Madhya Pradesh.