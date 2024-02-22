MP: Chhatarpur Man Held For Abducting Minor, Taking Her To Haryana, Raping Her | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police on Wednesday claimed to have laid their hands on a 21-year-old man who abducted a girl residing in the town to Haryana, and raped her there.

The minor girl was traced in Haryana, while the accused had left her there and had fled.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi told the media that the father of the survivor girl (17) approached the police on January 30, telling them that her daughter had gone missing suddenly and was nowhere to be found. The police launched a search operation for the girl, and later traced her in Haryana. The police reached there, and recovered the girl, who told them that a man residing in Chhatarpur, named Anil Kumar (21) had abducted her and had brought her there. Upon learning that the cops are on their way to nab him, he fled and left her behind.

He raped her numerous times, and the police began searching for Kumar in Haryana itself. During this, they received a tip-off about Kumar denning in the Dhamchi village of Chhatarpur. The police swooped down on him on Wednesday, and took him into custody. He will be produced in the court soon, SP Sanghi said.