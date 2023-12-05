MP: Car Drags Man For 25 Km, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died when he was dragged for more than 25 km by a running car in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Sehore police said on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested

The horrific incident reminded people of the New Delhi incident this New Year when a woman was dragged by a car for more than 12 km which resulted in her death.

Shyampur police station in-charge RN Malviya said that the man was thrown outside the car, but as he was wearing a seat belt, he did not fall on the road and was dragged. The victim has been identified as Sandeep Nakwal, 33. He was travelling with Sanjiv Nakwal and Rajesh Chadar all residents of Awadhpuri of Bhopal. Sandeep and Sanjiv are cousins and they had all gone to Rajasthan for some family function.

They had stopped at Sehore where they had food and liquor. While in the car, Sandeep and Sanjiv, who were in the rear seat, had a dispute and the latter pushed Sandeep from the running car.

Sanjiv did not realise that Sandeep had not fallen on the road as he was held back by the seat belt and the car moved at high speed.

Those driving on the road saw something being dragged by the car, and some of them signalled the driver to stop, but he did not, so they started chasing the vehicle and also informed the police.

The car finally stopped at a toll tax plaza and the police arrested the two accused.

Police said that when they were fighting in the car, Sandeep’s wife Varsha had called and she heard all the conversation between them. When Sandeep was pushed out, the mobile remained in the car and she heard what all the other two were saying. She narrated the entire incident to the police and based on Varsha’s statement police arrested the two of them.

The accused were produced in court and sent to jail.