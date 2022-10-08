MP: Campaign to add names of all voters of age group 18-19 from October 10

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal: A campaign set to be launched from October 10 to October 20, to add the names of all voters of age group 18 and 19 to be added at the photo electoral roll, according to the District returning officer Bhopal Avinash Lavania.

Under this campaign, the names of voters in the age group of 18-19 will be run through Booth Level Office (BLO). Also. the names of the voters who all have attained 18 years of age on January 1, 2022, will also be added.

The District returning officer stated that a review of the work of adding the names of voters aged 18 to 19 revealed that 100 per cent of the names of these young voters had not yet been added.

It is estimated that 2.6 per cent of the total population in the state is in the age group of 18-19, according to the Registrar General of India.