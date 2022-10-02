Bhopal: Still in their youth; veterans show same zeal for voting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The zeal and passion of four veteran voters, who crossed 100 years of age, remains the same as was during their youthful days. What is more interesting is that they inspire others to cast the vote during elections.

They were felicitated by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on International Day for Old Persons strengthening the democracy by casting the vote during elections. The Day is observed on October 1 every year.

Ramkishore Lovansi who is 101 years old, told Free Press that when he was 20 years old, India got freedom. And he had been voting since the first election of India. He never missed any election in which he could not cast the vote. “I would walk up to the polling booth when I had no vehicle. I never missed voting,” he said with a beaming smile on his wrinkled face.

Lovansi inspired other people to exercise their franchise and received praise for spreading awareness. His son Nirmal Singh, who is a middle-aged person, told Free Press that his father Ramkishore would vote enthusiastically whether it was Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or local body election.

Mathri Bai, who is a resident of Ratibad Chapri and is 103 years old, said she voted in every election. Though age-related complications slowed down her walking strength, she goes to vote with family members.

She also asks other people to vote. Her son Devkaran said that he didn’t remember any occasion when his mother could not vote.