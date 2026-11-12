MP Cabinet To Meet At Gandhi Sagar In Mandsaur On November 18; ₹11,500-Crore Hydro Storage Project In Focus

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a special Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on November 18, with the state's ₹11,500-crore pumped hydro storage project expected to be a major focus.

The 1,920 MW Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, being developed by Greenko Group in Neemuch district, is expected to strengthen the state's renewable energy infrastructure, reduce electricity costs and create employment opportunities.

The project is among the largest standalone pumped hydro storage facilities under construction in the country.

Project To Generate 3,580 Million Units Of Electricity Annually

Spread across approximately 414 hectares, the project will use the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as its lower reservoir and a newly constructed reservoir as its upper reservoir.

The facility will use surplus solar and wind energy to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir. During peak electricity demand hours, the stored water will be released to operate turbines and generate electricity.

According to a government statement, the project will help prevent the wastage of surplus renewable energy and ensure the availability of green electricity according to demand.

Nine turbines are being installed at the facility, which will be capable of generating electricity continuously for six hours.

The project's annual electricity generation capacity is estimated at 3,580 million units, with a round-trip efficiency of around 80%.

The first set of turbines is expected to become operational in December 2026, while the entire project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2027.

Project To Create Employment Opportunities

Around 4,000 people have been employed during the construction phase, while nearly 200 permanent jobs are expected to be created for the operation and maintenance of the facility.

According to the government statement, the company has been directed to provide maximum employment opportunities to eligible local candidates from Madhya Pradesh.

Electricity generated during peak demand hours will be supplied to NTPC, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and power distribution companies in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

The project is also expected to help power distribution companies reduce costs by lowering their dependence on expensive electricity during peak demand hours.

Gandhi Sagar Being Developed As Tourism And Wildlife Destination

Meanwhile, the Gandhi Sagar region is also being developed as a major tourism and wildlife destination.

The Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary has been developed as Madhya Pradesh's second cheetah habitat after Kuno National Park.

The state government is also promoting the Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival, tent city facilities and water sports to create employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality and handicrafts.

The special Cabinet meeting is part of the state government's initiative to hold meetings at different locations across Madhya Pradesh and highlight their development potential.