MP Cabinet Meeting To Be Held At Jagdishpur On July 19, Security Tightened | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held at Jagdishpur in Bhopal on July 19, following which elaborate security arrangements will be put in place at the venue.

Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Bhopal Commissioner Karmveer Sharma and Collector Priyank Mishra inspected the preparations at Jagdishpur on Wednesday.

The meeting will include discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the bill is an important step towards the vision of “one nation, one law, one leader”.

During the inspection, Shukla reviewed preparations for the e-Cabinet meeting and took updates from officials of various departments. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed smoothly and without errors.

Shukla also inspected the historic Rani Mahal and Chaman Mahal located inside the Jagdishpur Palace complex.

He reviewed seating arrangements, security measures, beautification work and modern technical facilities required for the e-Cabinet meeting.

He instructed officials to follow the planned schedule and ensure proper coordination between departments.

Managing Director Ilaiah Raja T, Inspector General of Police (Bhopal Rural Range) Ruchi Vardhan and other district- and divisional-level officials were present during the inspection.

Officials also discussed arrangements related to security, traffic management, VIP movement and technical requirements for the event.

Stitched uniform to be distributed to schools

In the last Cabinet meeting held on June 2, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the distribution of stitched school uniforms to government school students from Classes 1 to 8. Students would no longer receive ₹600 for fabric purchase.

The government would invite tenders from industries and entrepreneurs for supplying ready-made uniforms.

The Cabinet also approved funding for an Indore district court building, continuation of medical college schemes and property rights under Swamitva Yojana.