 MP Cabinet: Honorarium for Gaushalas To Be Hiked To Tackle Stray Cattle, Says CM Yadav
MP Cabinet Meeting: CM Yadav Orders To Ensure Necessary Measures For Cattle Protection

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, Bhopal on Monday morning and gave orders to ensure protective measures towards the cows in the state. 

Expressing his concern, CM Yadav said, "Many accidents and instances with cows sitting on major roads and highways are common during the rainy season. In order to prevent cows from roaming on the streets, a system is needed. Therefore, the amount and honorarium for Gaushalas (cow shelters) will be increased. Arrangements will be ensured for cattle with the best management.”

“When a cow dies, plans should be made for a dignified and appropriate cremation,” the CM added. He further stated that care will be taken to build a samadhi (mausoleum) or other preparations to guarantee that the cattle's remains are not insulted.

The Chief Minister's directions were well received by the Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers stated that social organizations' collaboration ought to be considered in this endeavor as well. The chief minister then gave the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department instructions to start making the required arrangements for the same.

"I will soon invite operators of cow shelters for a meeting and receive suggestions," Minister Lakhan Patel declared. CM Yadav instructed that the meeting be scheduled for this month itself. He ordered all city mayors and other elected officials to be present at the meetings. In the cabinet meeting, there were also talks about how to make cow sheds work better, how to get cow herders to restrict the free movement of their cows, how to work with the police, and how to get money from the central government for infrastructure projects."

