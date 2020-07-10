MP Cabinet Expasion: Independent, SP, BSP MLAs may be adjusted in Nigams, Mandals

The BJP plans to mollify the legislators supporting the government before by-elections.

Three independent legislators Pradeep Jaiswal, Surendra Singh Shera and Vikram Rana are supporting the government.

Besides them, Rajesh Shukla who has been expelled from the SP and legislators of BSP Sanjeev Kushwaha and Rambai Prajapati are with the government.

The government is working out a formula to adjust these legislators to some suitable places.

These legislators will be appointed to the corporations and Mandals where political postings do not offer any benefits.

The BJP law-makers who have not been given berths in the ministry may be sent to the party organisation. The party will soon announce its executive committee.