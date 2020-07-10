MP Cabinet Expasion: Independent, SP, BSP MLAs may be adjusted in Nigams, Mandals

The BJP plans to mollify the legislators supporting the government before by-elections.
Three independent legislators Pradeep Jaiswal, Surendra Singh Shera and Vikram Rana are supporting the government.
Besides them, Rajesh Shukla who has been expelled from the SP and legislators of BSP Sanjeev Kushwaha and Rambai Prajapati are with the government.
The government is working out a formula to adjust these legislators to some suitable places.
These legislators will be appointed to the corporations and Mandals where political postings do not offer any benefits.
The BJP law-makers who have not been given berths in the ministry may be sent to the party organisation. The party will soon announce its executive committee.
A few legislators who have been kept out of the cabinet will be inducted into the state team.
Nevertheless, before forming the government, the BJP had promised ministerial berth to Kushwaha and Jaiswal.
Nevertheless, Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters’ getting the lion’s share in the cabinet has disturbed the BJP’s calculation. Therefore, those legislators could not be made ministers.
The BJP does not want that there should be any resentment among the legislators before the by-polls, because if the party fails to get enough seats, the support of such law-makers will be required to run the government. Accordingly, the BJP is pulling out all the stops to mollify.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)