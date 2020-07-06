MP Cabinet Expansion: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan knocking at every door to get ministers' portfolios approved

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is knocking at every door to get portfolios allotted to the ministers. This is for the first time that state is witnessing helplessness of a chief minister, Congress state media president and MLA Jitu Patwari told mediapersons here on Monday.

He said BJP outraged democratic morals and formed the government. “No one in the history will find that the government had run without the cabinet for 100 days and importantly why the cabinet was not formed, because those who sold the public mandate were busy in setting the price,” he added.

He said to allocate portfolios to ministers is a CM’s privilege. “But for last four days, the CM is beating around bush in New Delhi and trying to satisfy its ministers.” He claimed that in coming by-polls, the voters of 24 assembly constituencies will teach lessons to traitors.