MP Cabinet Decision: Rs 25,000 to Ladli Laxmis for after-school course

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Thursday approved an incentive of Rs 25,000 to Ladli Laxmis if they get admission in undergraduate or professional courses with a minimum 2 years of duration after Class XII. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposals to celebrate May 2 as Ladli Laxmi Day every year at the state, district and village panchayat level. The proposals were made by women and child development department pertaining to expansion of Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0.

Under the scheme, the incentive will be given to girls taking admission in graduation or professional courses of a duration of minimum 2 years. Under this the incentive will be given in two equal installments in the first and last year of the course period. Along with this, the government will bear the tuition fee of higher education (up to graduation) of the Ladlis and. The government will also upgrade the portal for smooth implementation of the activities of Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0

So far 42,16,785 registrations have been done under the scheme and 9,05,532 girls have received scholarships. This year 1330 Ladli are becoming eligible for graduation. The Cabinet has given its approval to relax the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Store Purchase Rules and Service Procurement Rules 2015 for purchasing materials to be supplied to the bride under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah / Nikah Yojana. This relaxation in store purchase rules will be only for the events to be held from May 2022 to July 31, 2022. After this period, it will be mandatory to follow the existing provisions in the store purchase rules in marriage programmes held on or after August 1, 2022.

Fully equipped police hospital: The Cabinet approved work plan of Rs 12,51, 81,000 for setting up a 50-bed fully equipped police hospital in the 23rd and 25th Corps Vishisht Seva Bal(Special Armed Forces-SAF) Bhopal campus, creation of 46 posts for the hospital and the expenditure of Rs .24, 98,41,000 to be made on it in 5 years. This includes the cost of construction of the police hospital building and furniture, Rs 10, 41,31,000 and Rs 2, 10,50,000 for the purchase of medical equipment of the hospital.

Financial aid to MSME units: In line with the MSME Development Policy-2021, the Cabinet has decided to provide specific financial assistance to the manufacturing units of furniture, toys and their related value chain products. In this, industry development subsidy, interest subsidy, exemption in electricity duty, assistance in electricity tariff, reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fee, employment generation grant, export assistance etc. will be provided.

Indore Press club: Decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet held on April 3, 2018, to fix the rent of Indore Press Club building at 10 percent of the market value (rent). After re-fixing of the rent by the Cabinet, it was decided to take Rs 10,000 per month from the date of contract for Indore Press Club.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:44 PM IST