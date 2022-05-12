Bhopal: PM to launch MP Start-up Policy virtually on Friday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch virtually Madhya Pradesh’s Start-up policy and address a start-up community on Friday. A start-up portal will also be launched by him, as per an official statement.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also release a collection of success stories of selected start-ups at the Start-up Conclave-2022 organised at Indore Brilliant Convention Center. He will present financial assistance cheques etc. to various start-ups and also address the conclave.

Minister of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Science & Technology Omprakash Sakhlecha and member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani will also participate in the conclave.

As per official statement, the PM will virtually attend the conclave at 7 pm. After the welcome address of the CM a short film focused on start-ups will be screened in front of the PM.

The PM will provide financial assistance to the youth benefiting from the Madhya Pradesh Start-up Policy through a remote button.

He will address the community after virtual launching of the Start-up Policy and have a dialogue with representatives of three start-ups of Madhya Pradesh viz. Kirana shop - Umang Shridhar Design Pvt. Ltd and Gramophone Group respectively in the ceremony.

Earlier, the presentation of Madhya Pradesh Start-up policy will be done by MSME secretary P Narhari.

The policies of the Government of India will be shared in the conclave by Anurag Jain, secretary to the central government. Later, there will be an address by MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha.

In the one day session in Madhya Pradesh Conclave – 2022 various sessions will be held from 10 am.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:57 PM IST