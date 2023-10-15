 MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  
MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

Besides, the thieves broke the bulbs outside six houses in the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck at three houses in Pithaurabad in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The burglars entered the jewellery shop of Kritika Prasad Soni in a village.

He lives in Satna city. They entered his shop by breaking open the gate and made off with jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh. The thieves struck at a house near the shop and escaped with Rs 25,000.

They also entered another house Mummu Sahu on Nagaud-Unchehara highway, but they had to escape, since the family members raised an alarm.

Besides, the thieves broke the bulbs outside six houses in the area. The residents lodged a complaint at Pondi police outpost about the incident.

article-image

