MP: Buildings Constructed On Govt Land To Be Bulldozed, Says Deputy CM Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla

Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla has said that buildings constructed illegally on government lands will be demolished.

He made the statement during his trip to Chitrakoot on Friday.

It was Shukla’s first trip to the holy city of Chitrakoot after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The BJP workers and locals welcomed Shukla after his arrival in the city.

Shukla accompanied by his wife and party workers reached the Acharya Ashram where the couple offered prayers, and took the blessings of Guru Badri Prapannacharya Maharaj.

He also inaugurated Priyambada Birla Sanakrit Evam Vaidik Vidyapeeth.

Legislator from Maihar Shrikant Chaturvedi, Nanhe Raja, secretary of the AICC Neelanshu Chaturvedi, Santosh Tripathi and others were present during Shukla’s visit to Chitrakoot.

Sanakrit strengthens Sanatan Dharma, Shukla said.

When asked about the ban on use of outdated loudspeakers from religious places and sale of meat, fish and eggs in the open, Shukla said law had already been made for it, but it would be strictly implemented.

About bulldozing illegal houses, Shukla said if any illegal building was found on the government land, it would be demolished.

He also said that a building constructed on government land in Bhopal had been demolished.