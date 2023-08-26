MP: Building In Ruins, Teachers Work Risking Their Lives | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): There is a higher secondary school at Ichaul in Uchehara development block of Satna where teachers work risking their lives, since the school building is in a dilapidated state.

The new building of a school is in a dilapidated state plasters fall from its broken wall and rainwater seep through its roofs. The condition of the building has forced the teachers to take class in an open area and keep students away from their studies.

The teachers are unable to take science practical classes. According to sources in the school, the officials of the school education department in the district were informed about the condition of the building, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

According to some teachers, an accident may come off any day soon. Principal of the school Arahana Tiwari said the higher-ups in the education department were informed about the school.

Nevertheless, the department has yet to act to renovate the building, she said, adding that the way the plasters are falling off the walls of the building indicates that a major accident may occur any day.

A teacher of the school Kaliash Singh said that the plasters are peeling off the walls. According to Singh, when the school building was cnstructed, its quality was not maintained, and it is slowly turning into ruins.

Another teacher Narendra Dwivedi said that the officials were informed about the condition of the building, but since the higher authorities are not listening, the teachers are working risking their lives.