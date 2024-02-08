MP: Budget Session Starts On A Stormy Note Over ‘Unfulfilled Promises’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note as the Opposition Congress staged a walkout during Governor Mangubhai Patel's address on Wednesday.

The Governor was reading his speech when Congress legislators started raising slogans accusing the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises made to farmers, youths, Ladli Behana, declaring MSPs for paddy and wheat and subsidised LPG cylinders, in the poll manifesto. The Governor in his speech mentioned the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya and listed the welfare of the poor, SCs, STs, minorities, farmers, animal-rearers, horticulture, and empowerment of women among several priorities of the state government.

As the Governor was in the middle of the speech, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLAs raised their voice claiming the government has not yet declared the MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for the purchase of paddy and Rs 2,700 per quintal for buying wheat as promised in the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

Seeing the opposition members walking out, the Governor stopped delivering his address and wrapped it up by reading the last pages of his speech, and thereafter left the House in a huff. Later Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that remaining paragraphs of Governor’s speech would be construed as read.

Earlier, the Governor praised the Modi government and Mohan Yadav government and various initiatives taken up by the two governments.

"The world is experiencing the feeling of devotion because of the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. It is a wonderful, unprecedented, and unforgettable experience to see that the concept of Ram Rajya and developed India is taking shape under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the Amrit Kal," the Governor said.

Praising the Modi government, he said that while the biggest economies in the world are struggling to achieve the 3 per cent growth rate, India continues to retain a growth rate of more than 7 per cent for the last 3 years. More than 78 % of women have bank accounts.

Key points in Guv’s address

Asserting that the state government has started to work to fulfill the commitments made in Sankalp Patra, the Governor said the government is providing short term loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at zero percent interest.

Under women empowerment initiatives, more than 85 lakh free gas cylinder connections have been provided.

With the investment of around Rs 20,000 crores, the government is working on the Niramay Infrastructure Mission.

Approval for the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, like Ken-Betwa, will prove to be a milestone in the country. This project costing Rs 35,000 crore will benefit 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Shajapur, Ujjain, Indore and Dewas.

MP has received a ‘gift’ of 24 road projects costing Rs 10,000 crore with a total length of 724 km

Govt paid Rs 224 cr in dues to 4,800 labourers of Indore's closed Hukumchand Mill, pending for decades.

Honorarium of Tendu Patta collectors has also been increased from Rs 3,000 per standard bag to Rs 4,000