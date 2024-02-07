MP Budget Session: Congress Stages Walk Out During Governor's Speech, Says, 'Govt Avoiding Discussion On Wheat, Paddy Procurement' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session of Madhya Pradesh assembly started on a stormy note on Wednesday as the oppsotion Congress party staged a walk out during the Governor’s speech. Governor Mangubhai Patel was delivering his speech, highlighting the priorities of the government, when Congress staged a walk out by raising the issues related to wheat and paddy purchase.

Congress alleged that the government is not having discussion about purchasing wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal.

After the walkout of Congress, Governor also wrapped up his speech in middle and left the assembly.

Later, leader of opposition Umang Singar said to Free Press that government is ignoring the plight of farmers. “They are not interested to speak on purchase of wheat at Rs 2700 per quintal. Same was the saga of paddy purchase. Therefore farmers are in a troubled situation,” he said.

Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria told the Free Press that opposition staged boycott over the public issues. In BJP regime, unemployed youths are facing the canes. Government is making Governor to speak untruthful things in the speech.

“Now government is not talking about increasing the Ladli Behana amount to Rs 3000 per month. Opposition wants that BJP government shall fulfill the promises made in the manifesto,” he added.

Assembly adjourned till Thursday morning

The assembly was later adjourned till 11 am, Thursday.

Earlier in his speech, Governor said that the government has started the work to do all round development of Ram Van Gaman path in the state. On the other hand, to pay tribute to martyrs, the government has decided to establish Bharat Sangralaya.

He added that government has started to work on its Sankalp Patra (manifesto).