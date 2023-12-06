MP: BSP, SP, GGP Upset Cong’s Applecart In 37 Seats

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party was reduced to 66 seats after recently held Assembly election in the state. It lost 37 seats because small political outfits upset its applecart.

One such political outfit Bhartiya Adivasi Party won one seat, though.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP), independent candidates played the spoilsport for Congress.

The most surprising defeat for Congress was in Lahar Assembly constituency from where its Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh lost to BJP candidate Ambrish Sharma Guddu by margin of 12,397 votes. BSP candidate Rasal Singh (BJP rebel) bagged 31,348 votes, more than defeat margin of Dr Govind Singh.

In Pathariya Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Rao Brajendra Singh was trounced by BJP candidate Lakhan Patel by 18,159 votes. BSP candidate Rambai Govind received 29,339 votes. The votes polled by Rambai were more than the defeat margin of Congress candidate.

In Rampur Baghelan, Congress candidate Ramshankar Pyasi lost election by margin of 22,581 votes. BSP candidate Maniraj Singh polled 38,113 votes, AAP candidate Shashi Baghel received 1,660 votes and independent candidate Ramskrishn Kol got 1,111 votes.

Two independent candidates became a major cause for Congress defeat in Badnagar. Congress candidate Murli Morwal was defeated by BJP candidate Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya by margin of 36,693 seats. Here, independent candidates Rajendra Singh Solanki and Prakash Gond received 31,005 votes, 10,480 votes respectively.

In Manpur, Congress candidate Tilak Raj Singh lost election to BJP candidate Meena Singh by margin of 25,265 votes. Surprisingly, GGP candidate Radhe Shyam Kukodia received 28,839 votes, more than difference margin of Congress candidate.

BSP and AAP spoiled Congress’s chances in Banda (Sagar). Congress candidate Tarvar Singh Lodhi lost to BJP candidate Veerendra Singh Lodhi by margin of 34,751 votes. AAP candidate Sudhir Yadav polled 24,492 votes while BSP candidate Kunwar Ranjor Singh Bundela received 13,765 votes.

Paper thin margin

More dramatic was fate of Shajapur Assembly constituency where Congress candidate Hukum Singh Karada was defeated by BJP candidate Arun Bhimawad by just 28 votes. Here BSP candidate Bhagirath Bagaaniya received 1,411 votes.

In Dimni, Congress candidate Ravindra Singh Tomar was defeated by BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar by margin of 55,131 votes. BSP candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya polled 54,676 votes.

In Chandla, Samajwadi Party caused Congress’s defeat. SP candidate Pushpendra Ahirwar received 24,977 votes, which were more than defeat margin (15491 votes) of Congress candidate Harprasad Anuragi.

Other seats

Other Assembly seats where Congress lost election due to regional parties or independent candidates are Hoshangabad, Maharajpur, Rajnagar, Jawad, Dhar, Singrauli, Chitrakoot, Raegaon, Ghodadongri, Mungaoli, Mehgaon, Burhanpur, Mhow, Bhind, Deotalab, Sabalgarh, Mhouganj, Jabra, Lanji, Jatara, Bainsdehi, Chhattarpur, Teothar, Nimadi, Chitrakoot, Nagod etc.