Bhopal: Projects In Pipeline To See The Light Of The Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several projects are expected to gain pace as Assembly elections are over. Construction of six- lane road in Kolar will be constructed soon. Others that may pick up pace are as follows.

16-km stretch

The construction of 16-km six-lane road will gain momentum. It stretches from Kolar Tiraha (Patrakar Colony) to Golgaon Tiraha. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform bhoomi pujan.

Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh, after Assembly elections, has instructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clear the stretch of encroachments. Newly elected MLA Rameshwar Sharma inspected the site and took update.

Double Decker

The construction of stateís first double decker flyover, which is 3-km long, is underway in Bairagarh. To cost Rs 306 crore, it will be constructed from Halalpur bus stand to Bairagarh Kala. This will provide relief from traffic jam in Bairagarh. Buses will run below this flyover and metro will pass above it.

Extension of VIP road is also in pipe line. 4-lane VIP road has to be made 8-lane in Upper Lake. Even cabinet approval has also been given.

State wetland authority, in its meeting in July this year, has forwarded the matter to National wetland authoruty. Officials of Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation (EPCO), state biodiversity, forest, UAD, and others were present. State road development corporation had put proposal for clearance in meeting.

Permission for carrying out any activity included within the list of prohibited activities within a notified wetland can only be given by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The condition is any construction within limit of 50 meter in Upper Lake is prohibited.

A 3-tier system based flyover has to be constructed at Prabhat Chauraha. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had performed Bhoomi Pujan in October this year. It will be 650 metre long and 19 metre wide. It will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 44.10 crore from Kali Mandir to Lala Lajpat Rai Colony on Bhopal-Raisen road in the same alignment through elevated design. The traffic going towards the Bhopal station will pass from Subhash Nagar flyover at the bottom. In the middle, there will be a bridge going from Bogda to Raisen and at the top there will be a metro train line. There used to be long queues of vehicles every day on the 80 feet road and Pull-Bogda and Raisen Road. This will reduce traffic pressure.

4-lane

A 4- lane road from Ratibad to Sehore Nakka will be constructed. PWD will construct 8 km of four-lane road instead of the existing two-lane road at a cost of Rs 42 crore. People going from the city to Sehore use two major routes. In this, the first route starts from Lalghati Chauhara via Bairagarh towards Sehore. The second route goes from Bhadbhada Chauhara via Ratibad to Bilkisganj, Jhagaria to Sehore Highway intersection.

The construction of this road will provide relief to more than one lakh people in the urban area. Whereas in rural areas, many other heavily populated villages including Basankhedi, Mendora, Mendori Berkhedi, Semri, Sarbar, Amla, Mundla, Sikanderabad and Sankheda will benefit from it. People of 40 villages will get relief.