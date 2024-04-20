MP: Bride Refuses To Marry Groom Amidst Jaimala After Seeing Him In Person; Says Doesn’t Like How He Looks | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): Yet another bride refused to marry the groom on the wedding day and made the baraat return in Gwalior on Friday. The bride alleged that she was shown a beautified picture of the groom and she doesn’t like how he actually is!

This is not the first case when a woman has prioritised her choices and spoken about them loud when it comes to marriage. Another example of such an incident was found in Gwalior in which a bride from Agaya village, strictly refused to marry the groom from Utila village, after she got to see him in person on the wedding day itself and didn’t like how he looked.



Bride took off Varmala after seeing the groom

According to information, the bride Mamta’s family met the groom Anil Chauhan in person, but Mamta herself couldn’t. She was only shown the picture of Anil, which she alleged was ‘beautified.’ Later, when the wedding day finally arrived, Mamta got to see Anil in person during Jaimala (Indian wedding ritual).

As soon as she saw him, she said she didn't want to marry the groom at all, “Rather, I would like to die,” she concluded. She also accused Anil’s family of misleading her with an edited picture of Anil. Mamta’s refusal instantly erupted chaos among the two families. The matter escalated so much that it ended up at the police station.

As soon as the police came to know about the conflict, they reached the spot and tried to settle the situation. When Mamta did not agree, the groom's side returned the items they received from the bride's side. At the end both the families put off the wedding with mutual consent.