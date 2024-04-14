MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pardesh): At the eleventh hour of Lok Sabha Elections, supporters of BJP and Congress were seen throwing chairs at each other amidst a live debate going on in Jabalpur on Saturdy night. The incident was captured in a video and has gone viral on social media.



According to information, a TV debate show was going on in Bhanwartal Park of the city, during which an argument erupted between both the parties. The argument escalated so much that fighting and uproar started within no time. Enraged, both the parties started to throw chairs at each other. It is being said that some BJP workers have been injured and been admitted to a private hospital.

As soon as informed, Omati police reached the spot and registered complaints from both the parties and started to investigate.

MLA accused of instigating attack

This entire incident happened at a time when many senior leaders of both the parties, including BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey and former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena, were sitting during the TV debate. The injured BJP workers allege that Congress workers started to attack first at the behest of former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena.

After the incident, both the political parties have filed written complaints against each other in Omati police station. On the matter, police say that the incident is being investigated. Some videos have been found from the spot, in which each other is being attacked with chairs. Statements of some people have also been recorded. After investigation, legal action will also be taken against the culprits.