 MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

As soon as informed, Omati police reached the spot and registered complaints from both the parties and started to investigate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pardesh): At the eleventh hour of Lok Sabha Elections, supporters of BJP and Congress were seen throwing chairs at each other amidst a live debate going on in Jabalpur on Saturdy night. The incident was captured in a video and has gone viral on social media.

According to information, a TV debate show was going on in Bhanwartal Park of the city, during which an argument erupted between both the parties. The argument escalated so much that fighting and uproar started within no time. Enraged, both the parties started to throw chairs at each other. It is being said that some BJP workers have been injured and been admitted to a private hospital.

As soon as informed, Omati police reached the spot and registered complaints from both the parties and started to investigate.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Zone 1, Press Complex & More; Check...
article-image

MLA accused of instigating attack

This entire incident happened at a time when many senior leaders of both the parties, including BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey and former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena, were sitting during the TV debate. The injured BJP workers allege that Congress workers started to attack first at the behest of former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena.

After the incident, both the political parties have filed written complaints against each other in Omati police station. On the matter, police say that the incident is being investigated. Some videos have been found from the spot, in which each other is being attacked with chairs. Statements of some people have also been recorded. After investigation, legal action will also be taken against the culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

After 36 Hours: Rescue Team Reaches At 40Ft Anticipating Mayank Stuck At 36Ft

After 36 Hours: Rescue Team Reaches At 40Ft Anticipating Mayank Stuck At 36Ft

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Art Of Politics, Religious Tourism, Dad’s Order & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Art Of Politics, Religious Tourism, Dad’s Order & More

Tome And Plume: Reading Fuels Your Imagination, Makes Your Felt-Tip Work Faster

Tome And Plume: Reading Fuels Your Imagination, Makes Your Felt-Tip Work Faster

‘Very Difficult To Survive In Bollywood Without Godfather’

‘Very Difficult To Survive In Bollywood Without Godfather’