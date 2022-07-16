Bhopal: MP lad 'shoots' gold at ISSF World Cup in South Korea

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy gets its third World Cup Gold as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar makes India proud with a sterling performance in 50 metre Rifle three position event at International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in South Korea.

Earlier, he qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's 50 metre rifle three positions on the basis of his performance at the 14th Asian Championship. He had clinched a bronze medal with a score of 449.1 at the Asian Championship. During the Tokyo Olympics, Aishwary lost his match and he finished at 21st position with a score of 1167 (qualification was at 1176). Nonetheless, it was the first Olympic experience of Aishwary.

Besides, Tomar bagged gold at the 2021 ISSF World Cup event in New Delhi with a score of 462.5 in men's 50-metre rifle three positions. He scored 155 points in kneeling and 310.5 in prone before the standing elimination round and earned qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Earlier, he told media persons, “We are Rajputs, so we keep weapons in our house. Moreover, my father is a farmer, so he used to keep guns. From a very young age, I used to go to the fields and try shooting targets”.

In 2019, he was honoured with the Eklavya Award by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on National Sports Day. It is the highest Sporting honour given to Junior Athletes by the state government.